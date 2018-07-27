Asad Qaiser Khan of PTI wins NA-18 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asad Qaiser has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-18 Swabi-I by securing 78,970 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan candidate Fazal Ali stood second by getting 34217 votes. The third position was grabbed by Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Muhammad Islam Khan with 26,472 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at -3%.