Asad Qaiser constitutes committee to to solve issues of Tableeghi Jamat

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Aasd Qaiser on Tuesday constituted a committee under the supervision of Member National Assembly (MNA) Shehryar Khan Afridi to resolve the issues faced by the members of Tableeghi Jamat.

The committee was formed after a meeting attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah and Shehryar Khan Afridi through a video link in the Speaker Chamber.

The meeting was also attended by the officials of ministries of Foreign Affairs, Aviation, Interior and Health to apprise the Speaker about the updated situation of the coronavirus in the country.

The Tableeghi Jamat members apprised the Speaker of the problems being faced by then in Punjab and their companions, who had been stuck up in different countries due to thelockdown situation.

The speaker said the coronavirus was a pandemic, which did not discriminate among cast, creed, colour or religion as the whole world was suffering due to the contagion.

He said the country was passing through difficult times and the fight against the deadly virus could only be won through unity.

Latter the speaker tasked Shehryar Khan Afridi to control the situation regarding Zaireen’s (pilgrims) arrival in the country. He also decided to greet the Zaireen returning to the country after a longtime.