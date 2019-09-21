Asad leaves for Kazakhstan to attend meeting of Eurasian Speakers conference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser left here on Saturday for Kazakhstan to participate in the 4th meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments from September 23 – 25, 2019 in Nur Sultan (Astana).

The forum will be attended by the heads of Parliaments from 84 European and Asian countries and the heads of 16 international and inter-parliamentary organizations.

The speaker National Assembly will present Pakistan’s stance towards Greater Eurasia and highlight the hindrances in development of the South Asian region particularly in wake of the ongoing Indian aggression in the Occupied Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and both sides of the Line of Control.