Asad for intensifying Pak-German trade, agriculture, energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the relations between Pakistan and Germany were characterized by shared democratic values and multifaceted cooperation.

The parliamentary cooperation and interaction between the National Assembly and the German Parliament Bundestag could deepen the existing bonds, he said while taking to German Ambassador Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck here at the Parliament House.

Speaker Asad Qaiser appreciated the pace of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, however, stressed for its further intensification through collaboration in trade, cooperation in agriculture, energy and other sectors.

He also suggested for strategizing cooperation in technical fields like human development, education and health.

Referring to the Pak-German Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, the speaker said it was heartening to note the keen interest of members to be part of the group.

He termed the parliamentary interaction and exchanges an apt way to build close relations. He also suggested for cooperation in establishment of a center of excellence for exchange of knowledge and human development. The speaker reiterated invitation to his German counterpart to visit Pakistan. He also asked for German support for the European Market’s market access under the GSP-Plus facility.

Ambassador Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck appreciated the remarks of the speaker and said Germany also considered Pakistan as one of its close friends, and a partner in development and trade.

He agreed for strengthening of bilateral relations through exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations.

The ambassador apprised the speaker that the German development agency was activity engaged in Pakistan in education and vocational training sectors. Germany along with the European Union Development Agency had chalked out a comprehensive plan for vocational and technical training in collaboration with the Higher Education commission of Pakistan.

He said Germany would certainly look into the suggestion for establishing a center of excellence and capacity building.