Asad assures businessmen of clubbing of taxes in next budget

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Asad Umer on Monday pledged to make clubbing of taxes in the next federal budget to facilitate the businessmen paying a large number of taxes.

The Finance Minister made this announcement on demand of the LCCI President Almas Hyder, during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr. Jahanzeb Khan also accompanied the Federal Finance Minister. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, former office-bearers and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.