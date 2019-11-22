As economy put into right direction, govt to focus on common man’s uplift: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with the current account deficit turned into surplus and fiscal deficit into primary surplus, Pakistan’s economy had finally been put into right direction.

Addressing a ceremony to launch work on seven mega development projects in education, health, tourism and water supply projects, the prime minister said after tackling the economic challenge, the government would now fully focus on uplifting the living standard of the common man.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razak Dawood and provincial cabinet members accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister broke ground for a Mother and Child Hospital, Bulk Water Supply Scheme for Khattak belt and Isa Khel, Restoration and Widening of Urban and Rural Roads in Mianwali, Dualization of Sargodha-Mianwali Road Phase-I, Restoration of Water Supply Scheme in Mianwali, and upgradation of existing and construction of new schools in Mianwali.

He also launched work on the University of Mianwali that would cost Rs 300 million and comprise 25 teaching departments, library, auditorium, sports complex, four student hostels, two faculty hostels and residences.

Besides, he also opened Water Sports and Tourism Club in Mianwali as a full-fledged tourist resort with 21 water boats and 30 rooms for accommodation.

The prime minister said the construction of the mother and child care hospital would fulfill the longstanding demand of the area people, who used to carry their patients to Lahore or Islamabad.

He said it were the people of Mianwali, who had elected him for the first time. He said beginning with the construction of hospitals, the government would also resolve the issues of water supply and education for the people of Mianwali.

He said a modern hospital would also be built by a British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Musarrat in Mianwali, which would suffice the requirement of the city and surrounding areas.

Moreover, he said the Namal University of Mianwali would be upgraded as a Center of Excellence with induction of foreign faculty.

The prime minister said the vice chancellor of the Mianwali university had already been appointed and assured that the government would upgrade and build new schools in the area.

He said the local government elections would be held soon in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would ensure the transfer of resources up to the villages where the people would monitor the performance of schools, hospitals, police stations and other functions.

Moreover, he said the cities would elect their Nazims on the pattern of mayors of London and New York, who would form their own teams and would also be empowered to generate revenue as per their own policies. The country could not progress unless such a local government system was enforced.

Rubbishing the opposition’s propaganda, the prime minister said the government had overcome the current account and fiscal deficits that had been left behind by the previous government. He said the inflation had increased owing to the devaluation of the local currency, caused by the deficit, the incumbent government had inherited.

Expressing the pride in his economic team, he said the business was growing, stock market was improving, and local and foreign investment were pouring in the country.

The prime minister said the parties, which had recently held a march, had never been concerned about the country, rather they were worried about the fate of their own politics and their own future, besides being frightened of corruption cases.

He viewed that such mafias always resisted the change in the country and had convinced the previous rulers to give up their cases in return of the protection of his seat.

“But Imran Khan is not here to protect his seat, rather to bring about change. Change will not occur unless these mafias are defeated. Otherwise, there is no future of the country,” he remarked.

He said the rupee was also devalued because of money laundering through Hundi or Hawala, and questioned as to why the members of the Sharif family had absconded and not facing the courts.

The prime minister told the gathering that being challenged by the opposition, he had produced before the court 60 documents in 10 months, proving all money trail of his property in London as well as residence in Bani Gala, contrary to the opposition party, which had furnished fake documents.

He said Bilawal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif had joined the JUI-F-led march just to pressure him to give up the corruption cases and enjoy the smooth sailing.

“Until I am alive, I will not do such a treachery with my country by making a deal with them. No one will make such treachery. The youth will become my team and I will face them,” the prime minister remarked as the crowd chanted ‘Long Live Imran Khan’ slogans.

Contrary to his medical reports depicting the critical conditions of his heart, kidney and platelets, he said Nawaz Sharif’s condition looked to be improved all of a sudden as he boarded the plane.

He told the gathering that more and more investment was coming to Pakistan and the revenue would particularly be utilized for uplift of the neglected areas like Mianwali, Taunsa and others.

In his address, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the construction of a Nursing College and a Mother and Child Care Hospital were the fulfillment of their commitment with the local people, who had voted them to government.

He said just like other parts of South Punjab, Mianwali too had been facing neglect, but assured that the government would develop those areas at par with the developed ones and no Azadi March could impede the journey of the national development.

Revealing the Punjab government’s plans, he said the provincial government had allocated Rs 20 billion for the construction of five mother and child care hospitals in different cities, besides another Rs 5.57 billion for up-gradation of Tehsil headquarters and basic health units.

He said the cadet college of Mianwali would soon be functional. Another Rs 3.10 billion had been allocated for the construction and uplift of 1,234 schools in the area, Rs 11 billion for 42 roads, Rs 700 million for water supply, Rs 12 billion for a canal, and Rs 6 billion for the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program, besides Rs 9 billion for loans to youth by the Punjab government.

He said a modern Bazaar would be developed at Tehsil level where Kisan platforms would be set up to allow the growers sell out their produce directly to the consumer at a far lower rate than the market.

The chief minister said 10 new special economic zones were being established in the province and requested the prime minister to order early completion of Mianwali-Chakwal and Mianwali-Muzaffargarh roads on priority.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said it was the first phase of the mother and child care hospitals, which would follow the construction of nursing and training colleges.

She said the provincial governments had directed all the basic health units to operate round the clock.

She said the patients were being provided medicines and laboratory tests without any cost.