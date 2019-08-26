Artists should be supported in time of need: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said artists, being the invaluable part of the society, should be looked after at the time of need because they had rendered enormous services for the promotion of art and soft image of the country.

The president was expressing his views during 9th Steering Committee for Federal Government Artists’ Welfare Fund meeting which was held under his chairmanship at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to consider the names of 275 artists belonging to the four provinces for financial assistance, a press release said.

The president said the basic purpose of this fund was to provide financial support to the needy artists. In this regard, he underlined the need of accurate database to ensure disbursement of funds in a transparent manner.