Artists of 34 countries including Pakistan to participate in Islamabad Art Festival

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Artists of 34 countries including Pakistan would participate in first-ever thirteen-day international Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be commenced from November 18.

President Islamabad Art Festival and Chief Curator Jamal Shah told APP on Saturday that artists of Republic of Turkey, United States of America, French Republic United Kingdom, Canada, Arab Republic of Egypt, Kingdom of Denmark, Republic of Austria, People’s Republic of China, Republic of Cuba, Japan Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Indonesia, Federal Republic of Germany, Russian Federation and Kingdom of Saudi would participate in the festival.

He said that Islamabad Art Festival is built upon the foundation of cultural diversity that is so deeply embedded in the land that is now Pakistan, and in the people that are now Pakistani.

“Art has the unique capability of enabling the people to engage intimately with their natural and cultural heritage in a creative and critical manner” he said. Jamal Shah said that the spirit of creativity and innovation brings people together and strengthens society as a whole.

Various cultural activities would be organized at different locations in federal capital including Sir Syed Memorial Complex, Art and Craft Village, Fatima Jinnah Park, Open Air Theater Shakarparian, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Saidpur Village, Serena Hotel Tanzara Gallery, Gallery 6 and Nukta Studios.