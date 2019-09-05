Artists from Inner Mongolia present art works to Embassy of Pakistan

BEIJING, Sep 5 (APP):A 30-member delegation of artists from Inner Mongolia, representing the “One Belt, One Road”, Wan Ma Ben Teng Painting and Calligraphy Troupe visited the Embassy of Pakistan and presented 40 paintings and calligraphy work.

Qiao Fu, Head of the Painting and Calligraphy Art Troupe said that in order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China and 68th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, “We have selected the finest art in the form of paintings and calligraphy as a gift to the Embassy of Pakistan.”