Artists are assets of nation: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said artists were assets of the nation who played an important role in the promotion of national culture and image.

He said this in a meeting with film industry artists and other stakeholders via video link.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Akbar Durrani, Electronic Media and Publications Director General Imrana Wazir, Central Film Censor Board Chairman Daniel Gilani and other senior officials.

The issues facing the film industry and their proposed solutions were discussed in the meeting.

He said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, realised the importance of artists and valued their contribution.

Encouraging creative thinking was essential for the growth of society, Senator Shibli Faraz remarked.

He said artists had the right to receive royalties for their work and practical steps would be taken to ensure the protection of copyrights.

He assured that a film task force would be set up as soon as possible, which would include the government officials as well as names associated with the film industry.

This task force, he said, would play a key role in promoting the film industry in the country and resolving related issues.

Akbar Durrani briefed the participants about Film Policy and Artist Welfare Fund in detail.

The film policy was developed in collaboration with stakeholders and suggestions for further improvements were welcome, he added.

He said the Ministry of Information was creating a database of artists across the country that would help them financially.