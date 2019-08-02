Artificial Jewellery exports dip16.86pc during FY 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):The exports of artificial jewellery from the country witnessed decrease of 16.86 percent during the financial year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during July-June (2018-19) were recorded at $4.911 million against the exports of $5.907 million during July-June (2017-18), showing negative growth of 16.86 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the artificial Jewellery exports from the country however, witnessed a raise of 419.44 percent in June 2019 as compared to the exports of same month of the last year.

The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during June 2019 were recorded at $0.187 million against the exports of $0.036 million in June 2018.