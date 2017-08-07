Articles 62, 63 require parliament’s review: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday said he wanted the parliament to examine

the issue of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

He said he would hold consultations with other

political parties over the issue, which had been

lingering on for a quite long time.

The issue, he said, came up whenever a constitutional

amendment was brought forth. He wanted the parliament to

examine it as there were a lot of ambiguities in its

implementation with ample twists.

“A clarity is required on the issue. The House has to

examine it,” he said in his an interview with Aaj News talk

show “Spotlight with Munizae Jahangir”.

The prime minister underlined the need for developing a

consensus among the political parties over the issue and said

he had already witnessed unity in opinion of different

parties.

“I will approach parties to get clarity over its usage,”

he maintained.

The prime minister referring to the ambiguities in the

constitutional articles also expressed his wonder that even a

person who failed to declare an account by mistake could be in

jeopardy.

He cited the disqualification of former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by saying that the aforementioned article

was invoked for not withdrawing salary from his son’s company.

The Constitution was a living document and it could be

amended in view of the changing scenarios, he added.

This was the maiden appearance of the newly-elected

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in any TV talk show after

he assumed the office on August 1, after the disqualification

of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

Article 62 deals with qualifications for the membership

of Parliament whereas Article 63 envisages disqualification

clauses for a member of the parliament.

The prime minister also stressed upon developing a

political consensus among all the stakeholders.

The charter of democracy should be revived by including

all the political parties as it was needed by the country, he

said and expressed the optimism that it could be reached prior

to the next general elections.

The prime minister said the PTI should also join it if

it considered itself a national party.

He said he would hold the prime ministerial office as

long as his parliamentary party desired so and would revert

to his old position if decided otherwise.

“Nawaz Sharif is still our prime minister. We will

continue his policies,” Prime Minister Abbasi said.

To a question, the prime minister said support by the

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) during his election to

the PM office was not a part of any political bargain.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had

approached all the political parties for winning their support

except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). They heard concerns of

the MQM and allayed them. It was our responsibility to address

issues of the people of Karachi, he added.

He said the economic stability of Pakistan was linked

with peace in Karachi and the PML-N had made unprecedented

efforts to restore law and order in the port city and referred

to the launch of first mass transit scheme.

The prime minister said Pakistan wanted good neighbourly

relations with all its neighbours, including India and

Afghanistan. Bilateral ties should be based upon mutual

respect, he added.

He said Pakistan would not be intimidated by anyone as

it knew how to defend itself.

Pakistan had offered immense sacrifices in the war

against terrorism and its economy had suffered hugely, he

added.

He said at the international level, Pakistan had a

strong case and its position was acknowledged by the

international community.

The prime minister to a query justified his cabinet size

and said the constitutional limit foe a cabinet was 49 members.

There were about 43 divisions and each required a minister for

its smooth functioning, he said and stressed that for running

the government affairs in a better manner, sometimes

enhanced numbers of minister were required.

To a question, he said criticism was an easy job, but as

a ruling party, they had to run affairs of the country in an

efficient manner.

Members of the cabinet were selected from the ruling

party and their qualifications and capacities were also given

due heed in the selection process, he added.

To another question, the prime minister said it was the

strength of the democratic system that after July 28, within

four days, new cabinet took oath.

He said the continuity in the democratic system was its

strength. There were no fissures in the party.

About the issue of Ayesha Gulalai, the prime minister

said he had never witnessed such precedent in the parliament’s

history.

He insisted that it should be resolved in the parliament

and not on roads or TV talkshows.

The prime minister said in Gulalai’s case, a member of

the House had levelled allegations against another member,

therefore, in the midst of volatile atmosphere he had called

for formation of an assembly committee over the issue.

Expressing his satisfaction, he said the whole house

consented for it, even the PTI also agreed to it.

To the claims of Ayesha Ahad, the prime minister said

her issue did not fall within the domain of parliament and

there were other forums for such issues.

About the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)

reforms, he emphasised upon developing of complete consensus.

The FATA people should get their rights, he said, adding

that consensus was pre-requisite and reassured his efforts in

this regard.

The prime minister clarified that he had not issued any

special instruction for the security and facilitation of

former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

As a former prime minister, he had the right to move and

go to his house under the privileges as enjoyed by the former

chief executives of the country, he added.

About LNG allegations levelled by his political foes,

the prime minister reiterated that they were free to level

allegations and he would defend himself at all fora.

He said they had no fears whatsoever from the false

allegations and referred to the rants of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

by saying that it did not merit a response.

The prime minister said that after his family entered

into politics during 1984, their assets had decreased.

The international community acknowledged the

government’s LNG policy and its successful implementation

efforts as the previous regimes had failed to introduce this

cheap fuel, he added.