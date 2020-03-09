Art work of Saudi women to be displayed at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday will be organizing an exhibition in connection with International women’s day featuring work of Saudi women artists here at National Art Gallery.

The exhibition titled ‘Weaving Threads’ has been arranged in collaboration with Ministry of Culture and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to showcase the pioneering works of Saudi women artists for the first time in Pakistan.

The artists include Nouf Beydoun, Raeda Ashour, Nojoud Al Sudairi and Nora Al Issa whom artistic collection will be displayed depicting the creativity and skills of Saudi women to Pakistani people.

The event has been arranged to encourage Saudi women in their creative endeavors as well as to increase people to people contact between the two countries, said an official.