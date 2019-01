ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The fifth Art for Change – International Child Art Exhibition will conclude here on January 21 at Pakistan National

Council of Arts featuring as many as 175 artworks created by school children on the theme ‘Save the Earth and Water Conservation’.

In Discovering New Artists (DNA) partnered with PNCA and Goldfish to launch the Art for Change – International Child Art Exhibition, school children aged 4-15 from over 12 cities across Pakistan participated with their works.