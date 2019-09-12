Art exhibition on Kashmir attracts thousands

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):An exhibition, organised by Lahore Arts Council in connection with Defence Day to highlight the killings of innocents Kashmiris by Indian armed forces, titled “Kashmir Bleeds” at Alhamra Arts Gallery, the Mall has been visited by thousands of people so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, around 109 artworks by 80 artists from all over Pakistan have been displayed in the show. In addition to the pictures from Kashmiris, the pictures of the martyrs of the country have also been displayed at the exhibition.