Arshad stars PPC Dolphins to 61 runs win in RMI Media Cricket League

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP): Arshad Yousaf steered PPC Dolphins to 61 runs victory against PPC United in the opening match of the First RMI Media Cricket League which got under way here at Govt High School City No. 1 ground under the aegis of Peshawar Press Club Sports Committee on Sunday.

Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman was the chief guest

on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League besides unveiling the player’s kits of all the 12 participating teams. President and General Secretary Peshawar Press Club Alamgir Khan and Shahab Uddin, Chairman PPC Sports Committee Ihtisham Bashir, Coordinator Imran Yousafzai, Organizing Secretary Abid Ali, a good numbers of the members of the PPC and Khyber Union of Journalists were also present and enjoyed the thrill-packed match.

Arshad Yousafzai, who was also declared as man of the match later on hammered a cracking unbeaten 77 runs off 29 balls with six towering sixes and four boundaries besides grapping three wickets in crucial time for just 11 runs in his three overs spell and played a key role in his team success.

United skipper Imran Yousafzai won the toss and decided to field first. Dolphins while batting first setup an elegant knock of 163 runs for the loss of five wickets with opening Zia Ul Islam added a cracking 47 runs laced with four boundaries and three towering sixes.

Skipper Yousaf Ali went early and Arshad Yousafzai controlled the other end by smashed a cracking and vital 77 runs including six towering sixes and four boundaries as he just faced 29 balls. Akhtar Amin made 23 runs and Hammed Ullah scored 12 runs including two sixes. For United Qari Gul Rehman got three wickets in his three overs spell, given 28 runs, Shahid Afridi was a bit expensive, taking one wicket for 40 runs in two overs.

In reply to a hug total United Club failed to chase the target and only scored 102 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted overs. Inam scored 34 runs with two sixes, Imran Yousafzai made 39 not out, Asad Ali scored 22 runs and Yasir made 15 runs and Nasir Dawar scored 10 runs with two boudaries. For PPC Dolphins Arshad Yousafzai and Hameedullah took three wickets each. Thus Dolphins won the match by 61 runs. A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament.

Speaking on this occasion, Shah Farman lauded the efforts of the PPC for holding the event wherein more than 200 journalists are part of the tournament. He said it is good beginning and urged upon the journalists to take active part in the healthy sports activities. Shah Farman, who is also honoree member of the PPC, is also participating in the tournament by representing PPC Eagle team.

He assured that the govt would extend all out support to PPC for holding the event in befitting manners. President PPC Alamgir Khan also lauded the efforts of the PPC Sports Committee and RMI for extending all out support.

Ihtisham Bashir disclosed that all 12 teams have been divided in four different groups. The winners of Group-A will face the winner of Group-D while the winner of Group-B will face the winner of Groiup-C. Both the semi-finals will be played on May 5 and 6 while the final of the tournament will be played on May 7. He also appreciated Chief Executive RMI Dr. Shafiqur Rehman for supporting the journalist community for holding their healthy activities. He said the tournament is aimed at to give a sigh of relief to the journalist’s community so that they should come up and participate despite their hectic engagements.

Group-A: PPC Tigers, PPC Lions and PPC Darwesh.

Group-B: PPC Qalandars, PPC Jaguars, PPC Warriors.

Group-C: PPC United, PPC Dolphin, PPC Gladiators.

Group-D: PPC Zalmi, PPC Kings, and PPC Eagles