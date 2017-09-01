Arrival of world eleven in Pakistan big achievement: Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam
Sethi on Friday said arrival of world eleven in Pakistan was a big achievement and restoration of international cricket in the country was a task which was given to him.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the world was satisfied
with the situation of security in the country and a top level security company was observing the matters in this regard.
He said four matches would be held in Karachi and six in Lahore in the
next PSL, adding seventh team would be included in the PSL after two years and it could be from FATA, Sialkot or Fasalabad.
FATA has the talent to participate in the next PSL and PCB would sign
the MoU with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for the establishing cricket academy in Peshawar.
The chairman said credit goes to the players and coaches for
the victory in the champion’s trophy.
He said negotiations were underway for the cricket series between
Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, adding other world cricket teams would come in pakistan after arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team in the country.
