Arrangements finalized for signing supply of oil on deferred payments: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would sign $3 billion agreement for supply

of oil on deferred payments, during the visit of Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, starting on Sunday, February 17.

Finance Ministry Spokesman, Dr. Khaqan Najib, while talking to a private

television channel here said that arrangements for signing the agreement have already

been finalized.

He said that under the agreement, Pakistan would get facility of

importing oil of $250 million per month on deferred payments.

He said that this facility would help Pakistan maintain balance of payments.

The spokesman said that Pakistan had already received $3 billion from Saudi Arabia to

address balance of payment issue.