Arrangements finalized for inauguration of mega Peshawar Expo Center-Khurram

PESHAWAR, May 11 (APP): Arrangements are finalized for setting up of mega Peshawar Expo Center and ground breaking of the project will soon be performed before advent of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik.

This was said by Federal Minister for Commerce, Khurram Dastagir while speaking as chief guest at 1st International `Women in Business Summit 2017 held here on Thursday.

The two day summit has been organized by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar.

Iranian Consul General, Muhammad Baqir Beigi and Director IMSciences, Dr. Mohshin also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking at the summit, Federal Minister said the Peshawar Expo Center is a joint initiative of federal and KP governments. This is a Rs. Five billion project and will help business community of the region to promote their business through display of products.

In the Expo Center there will also be a convention center where businessmen and women can arrange their gatherings for exchange of views for promotion of commercial activities, he added. The project will be completed in two years, he added.

Khurram Dastagir said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is desirous of promoting women role in development of the country. In this regard, he continued, federal government is also working over promotion of women entrepreneurship in the country.

Federal Minister said under leader of Nawaz Sharif, women are given opportunity to hold top positions in important institutions working under Ministry of Commerce. In this regard, he gave example of State Life Insurance whose chairman was a woman, he added.

Khurram Dastagir also agreed with the suggestion of President WCCI, Shamama Arbab about giving representation to women in Boards of public sector institutions. He asked her to send a list of capable women from KP so that they could be provided membership in Boards of official institutions.

He said government is at a stage of legislation for launching of E-Commerce Framework in the country as a result of which women will become empowered to work at their home and do business freely at global level.

Referring to a demand for grant of financial support as operational expenses of women chambers, Federal Minister said he will work over developing a separate stream of funds for women chambers in the country.

He stressed WCCI office bearers to apprise female entrepreneurs about opportunities offered by federal government under Prime Ministerâ€™s Youth loan scheme.

He also appreciated WCCI office holders for holding of International summit on Women in Business. He said this reflects revival of peace in the region and such events will promote the soft image of the province.

Earlier, President WCCI, Shamama Arbab in her welcome address apprised Federal Minister that `The Women in Business Summit was envisioned to bring all stakeholders who have been working tirelessly for women economic empowerment.

The summit revolves around the theme of Connect, Inspire and Prosper.

The objective of the summit is to provide a platform to female entrepreneurs to interact with business women of the world and get connected with them for promotion of business.

We all have one common goal `peace and prosperity, Shamama remarked.