LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a high-profile meeting to review the arrangements of upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Asghar Joyya, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials.