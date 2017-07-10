Around Sixty interns selected under NIP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Around sixty interns have been selected

under the National Internship Programme (NIP) associated with the Upper House of Parliament.

Talking to APP an official said,”The selected interns have gone

through the tests of education system of Pakistan where is no

presence of Parliamentary or constitutional history of Pakistan in

the curriculum.”

He said that the interns in Senate would get an opportunity to

see the actual working of the Parliament.

He said program aimed to channelize and streamline the energies of

Pakistan’s large youth population and realize their immense economic potential.

Youth training give student the opportunity to gain valuable applied

experience and make connections in professional fields they are considering for career paths and give employers, both in the public as well as private sector, the opportunity to guide and evaluate talent he added.

He said National Internship Program was designed to provide basis for

youth training and development as well as experimental learning that integrates knowledge and theory.