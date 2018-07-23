Around 53,000 observers to monitor upcoming general election: ECP

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP):As many as 53,000 international, national, local and media observers will monitor the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on July 25.

An EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) comprising around 100 observers is scheduled to monitor the election process.

The mandate of the EU EOM is to observe all aspects of the electoral process and assess the extent to which the elections are in compliance with the laws of Pakistan, as well as with international and regional commitments for democratic elections to which Pakistan is a signatory.

The mission had received accreditation for its long-term observers, allowing for their deployment in the coming days. Soon after the election day, the mission will issue a preliminary statement. The mission will stay in Pakistan until September to compile a comprehensive final report including recommendations for future electoral processes will be published approximately two months later.

The main objectives of EU Election Observation are to support the democratic process in partner countries, enhance public confidence in the electoral process, and strengthen respect for human rights and rule of law.

Besides this around 400 international observers from various countries will also monitor the elections process.

Around 50,000 national, local observers have also been issued accreditation cards to monitor the election process, while 30,000 media personnel across the country will also visit the polling stations to observe the election process.

Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) will monitor the election process in 85 per cent of total polling stations to be set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections.

Media Manager and Advocacy Syed Abdul Ahad while taking to APP said, “We will deploy about 19,000 observers on all the National Assembly constituencies for monitoring the election process and each member will visit four polling stations on the polling day.”

“The observers will visit as many as 76,000 polling stations out of 85,000 polling stations, all the observer had been issued accreditation cards by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the preliminary report will be issued on July 27,” he added.

He said that 9,884 observers in Punjab, 4,225 in Sindh, 3,549 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 1,117 in Balochistan and 225 in the Islamabad Capital Territory will be given the monitoring task.