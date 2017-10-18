Around 30 foreign players confirm entries for PSA tournaments

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Around 30 foreign players have yet confirmed their entries for the two Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) tournaments scheduled to be held in Islamabad in December.

It may be mentioned here that PSA had sanctioned two World Tour events to Pakistan both a men’s tournament, offering a $50,000 prize fund, and a women’s event, offering a $25,000 prize fund.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Honorary Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said more entries of foreign players are expected in the mega events in the days to come.

“Both events will be played from December 17 to 23 here at Mushaf Squash Complex,” he said and added the last date for entries in the tournaments is November 2.

He said the PSA men’s tournament would improve the Pakistani players’ rankings. “We have also requested regional squash associations to hold training camp for women players in order to prepare for the PSA women’s tournament,” he said.