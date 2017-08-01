Around 270 players appeared in jr hockey trials

LAHORE, Aug 1 (APP): Altogether 270 players turned up In the KPK

open trials to select new talent for Pakistan’s junior hockey team

at two venues on Tuesday.

In Bannu, around 120 players belonging to Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan

and Kohat divisions appeared on July 29 & 30, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation here.

“While at Mardan about 150 boys from Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar & Hazara divisions as well as from the federal capital of Islamabad

showcased their potential on July 31 & August 1”, he said.

Players born on and after 1st January, 1998 were eligible for

these trials.

The selection committee at these two centres comprising Imtiaz

Afridi, Imran Khan, Ehsanullah and Shaukat Ali appeared quite

satisfied with the talent on display, he said.

The trials in other parts of the country were conducted a few

days back.