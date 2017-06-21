Around 260 Pakistani students to depart US for studies

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): In preparation for their upcoming
graduate and post-graduate studies in the United States,
approximately 260 students attended orientation sessions hosted by
EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan
(USEFP) in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.
EducationUSA Pakistan Advising Manager Umair Khan
congratulated the students on being accepted into American
universities and encouraged them to make the most of this
opportunity, a press release Wednesday said.
“You have achieved a great milestone,” Khan said. “Your focus
should now be to gain knowledge, learn about different cultures,
face challenges with a positive attitude, and make the most of this
educational experience.”
American Embassy Acting Cultural Affairs Officer Maureen
Mimnaugh encouraged students to actively share their own culture
with the Americans they encounter.
“In addition to pursuing your studies, you will have a unique
opportunity to serve as ambassadors of Pakistan in your American
classrooms and communities,” Mimnaugh said.
“I am certain that the American students you encounter will be
eager to learn more about your background, just as you learn from
them about American culture” Mimnaugh added.
Many of the students who participated in the orientation
sessions took advantage of USEFP’s free educational advising
services earlier, while they researched universities.
“USEFP aims to strengthen the relationship between American
universities and Pakistani students, and we are pleased to be able
to help talented students achieve admission to American colleges and
universities,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.
In addition to providing free educational advising services,
USEFP manages several scholarship and professional development
exchange programs, including the prestigious Fulbright Program.
Students interested in higher education in the United States
should contact advising@usefpakistan.org and should visit
www.usefpakistan.org to learn more about scholarship programs
and other services.
