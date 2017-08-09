Around 250 students of various varsities visit PMA Kakul

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): A delegation of 250 students from various

educational institutions visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Wednesday as part of the ongoing annual internship programme by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The students were briefed on various aspects of leadership grooming,

academic excellence and professional military training imparted to the cadets, including foreign cadets and lady officers, an ISPR press release issued here said.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy, Major General Abdullah Dogar

interacted with the visiting students.

He emphasized on the importance of character building, courage,

comradeship and strict discipline regime for the young officers groomed at PMA.

The visiting students displayed keen interest in the field training

imparted to the cadets on sub-conventional warfare.