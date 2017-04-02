Around 250 farmers engage in training workshops on soil fertility

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Around 250 farmers were engaged in four

training workshops on soil fertility, sustainable rice production and

water productivity.

Three village training Workshops were conducted in different

Agricultural areas of the country,including the parts District

Sheikhupura to equip the small land holding rice growers on latest

cultivation techniques.

The capacity building training organized by Rice Partners pvt

Ltd (RPL) in collaboration with MARS food and Helvates Swiss Inter

cooperation in the last week,according to press release issued here.

Talking to the farmers Project Manager RPL,Zafar Iqbal said

that rice production constitutes the major economic activity (21 percnt of

GDP) and a key source of employment (44 percent) for the rural population

of Pakistan.

He said the average yield of rice in Pakistan is far less than

other leading rice growing countries.

It is inevitable to bring the maximum rice growing farmers in

capacity building activities for enhancing their skills on water

efficient techniques for sustainable rice production,he added.

Zafar has sensitized the farmers regarding social aspects of

SRP standards and said do not involve child labor in agriculture

sector.

Chief Operating officer Rice partners Pvt. Ltd, Muhammad Ali

Tariq addressed the farmers about the importance of core-relation

of UN SDGs and Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP).

He emphasized the farmers to excel on water productivity and

sustainable production of rice as per SRP standards.

He further explained the outline of WAPRO project & its

importance in implementation of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP).

He further highlighted that Pakistan is agricultural country

and agriculture sector can serve as shortest pathway for achieving

United Nations (UN( Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

Project Agronomist,Imran Sheikh addressed to the farmers and

said, it’s very important to focus on SRP protocols like crop

calendar, record keeping, laser leveling, quality seed, water

productivity, balance use of fertilizers.

He also added farmers need to ensure soil fertility and proper

land preparation, for obtaining maximum yield and farm income.

Imran advised the farmers to incorporate crop residue instead

of burning because it will not only increase soil fertility, water

holding capacity, but also avoid from polluting environment.