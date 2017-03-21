Around 20,000 houses to be turned into solar system

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Energy Zahid Muzaffar on Tuesday said that around 20,000 houses would be turned into solar energy system under ‘Roshan Pakistan Scheme’, in order to exploit alternative energy resources to overcome the power crisis in the country.

Addressing a round table conference on ‘efficient energy mix through entrepreneurial engagement’, organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that drastic measures were taken by the government which had started bearing significant results in energy sector.

Currently, he said that local gas production was recorded at 4 billion cubic feet as against the domestic demand of about 8 billion cubic feet, adding that the gap could not be fulfilled by over night.

He said that first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal was established which enhanced the gas supply to different sectors including fertilizers and textile industry.

From last 16-18 months un-interrupted gas was supplied to textile sector as the sector was the main contributor in the total exports from the country, he added.

Zahid Muzaffar said that oil and gas were the main energy mix in the country and government was planning to develop other two-three LNG terminals with in next two years.

These measures would help in overcoming the menace of energy shortage which was the major impediments in economic development and industrial growth, he added.

The advisor called upon the business community to come forward and initiate joint ventures to exploit the huge alternative energy resources of the country.

He said that country was endowed with huge hydal, coal, solar and wind energy resources and stressed the need for reducing the reliance on fossil fuel energy mix.

He called upon the business community to instal solar energy plants to fulfill their energy requirements as well as to sell it in national grid and earn a reasonable profit.

He also asked the business community for untaping the hydal energy resources as about 61 percent domestic hydal sources were still un-exploited.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Advisory Council of the independent power producers Abdullah Yousuf said that 66 percent energy needs were fulfilled by the fossil fuel which was not an efficient mix.

He informed that 50,000 MW electricity production could be produced by wind, bio-gas by 40 million kilo wats and hydal production potential was estimated at 60,000 MW, besides having over 180 billion tones of coal reserves.

President ICCI, Khalid Malik speaking on the occasion said that aim of the event was to provide a way forward for the policy makers to develop an efficient energy mix by engaging the business community.

He said that country was rich in energy resources, adding that a comprehensive policy was required to exploit these reserves and create an efficient energy mix.