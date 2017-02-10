ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The high-powered Selection Board has approved promotion of around 20 officers of different services groups from BS-21 to BS-22.
The Board is chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
According to sources in the Establishment Division, these approved promotions would be formally notified within a couple of days.
They said that Secretary Establishment Division, Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Secretary Cabinet Division Nadeem Hassan Asif and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad attended the meeting.
Around 20 officers of BS-21 promoted to BS-22
ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The high-powered Selection Board has approved promotion of around 20 officers of different services groups from BS-21 to BS-22.