Around 1200 MMCFD RLNG being added in distribution network

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):The Regassified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) is playing vital role in bridging the gap between demand and supply of natural gas, which is increasing gradually due to depletion of existing hydrocarbon reserves and non-discovery of any major gas deposit since long.

Currently, around 1200 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) RLNG is being added in distribution system of both Sui Northern Gas Company Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company for onward supply to consumers, a senior official privy to petroleum sector development told APP.