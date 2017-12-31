Around 1,128 cases of assorted nature traced out under Safe City Project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Around 1,128 cases of assorted nature have so far been traced out under Safe City Project which is a strategic asset and infrastructure, being used effectively for monitoring and surveillance of Capital.

Islamabad Safe City Project was inaugurated on June 06, 201 and since then various operations are being run through Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and Rescue-15 service in Command and Control Center.

Sources at Interior Division on Sunday said police stations are being informed accordingly, regarding any suspicious person, vehicles motorbikes etc via wireless and other sources.

Regarding steps taken by ICT Police to make Safe City Project more effective, the sources said activities of visitors as well as anti-social elements are being monitored round the clock.

Proactive strategy for providing better policing to general public of ICT for their security/safely has been adopted and to control terrorism/crime and provide better services to public, Information Technology (IT) experts have been deployed at important points/wings.

Moreover, the sources said personnel deployed at various sites of the project are being briefed properly to check activities of visitors entering within ICT.