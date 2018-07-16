Around 100 observers to monitor upcoming general election

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):A mission of European Union (EU) comprising around 100 observers would monitor the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on July 25.

The mandate of the EU EOM is to observe all aspects of the electoral process and assess the extent to which the elections are in compliance with the laws of Pakistan, as well as with international and regional commitments for democratic elections to which Pakistan is a signatory.

The mission had received accreditation for its long-term observers, allowing for their deployment in the coming days,” said a statement here on Monday.

According to the EU EOM had been operational in Islamabad since June 24. It was deployed after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) welcomed the presence of an observation mission for the general elections.

Soon after the election day, the mission will issue a preliminary statement. The mission will stay in Pakistan until September to compile a comprehensive final report including recommendations for future electoral processes will be published approximately two months later.

The main objectives of EU Election Observation are to support the democratic process in partner countries, enhance public confidence in the electoral process, and strengthen respect for human rights and rule of law.