Army, WAPDA, Sindh, Punjab qualifies for semi finals of National Women Netball Championship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Sindh and Punjab qualified for semi finals of the National Women Netball Championship at Pakistan Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Director General (Land), CAD, Riaz Randhawa was the chief guest, says a press release.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed, President Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arian, Secretary General Muhammad Riaz, Director (NF) PSB Azam Dar and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

In women’s competition, Sindh beat Punjab by 32-13, Anum Salam and Quratalan showed outstanding performance and scored 16 goals each.

Pakistan WAPDA defeated Balochistan by 30-2, Gilgit beat KPK by 16-13, Islamabad beat Balochistan by 25-2, Punjab beat Gilgit by 30-5, Sindh beat KPK 53-0 goals.

The semi finals will be played on Wednesday. Pakistan Army will face Punjab in the first semi final match.

Pakistan WAPDA will meet with Sindh in the 2nd semi final. Sindh team will defend the title.

In men’s competition, Punjab beat Gilgit 30-9, Pakistan WAPDA beat Islamabad 40-8, Pakistan Airforce beat KPK by 41-20, Pakistan Army beat FATA by 52-14, Sindh beat Balochistan by 19-7, KPK beat Gilgit by 27-7 and Punjab beat Islamabad by 44-13.

The technical officials were Maqbool Ahmed, Anwar Ahmed, Shazia Yousuf, Ashia Sheikh, Farhan Ali, Jamaluddin, Shahid Amin, Yasir and Muhammad Riaz.

The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on March 16 at 4 pm and Federal Minister for IPC, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will be the chief guest and give away the trophies, medals and certificates to the players.