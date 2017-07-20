Army wants mainstreaming of FATA: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Minister of States and Frontier

Regions (SAFRON) Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Thursday

clarified that army was not against the FATA Reforms rather

called for expediting the reforms in the tribal regions.

Winding up debate on a motion regarding the inaction on the

FATA Reforms Project approved by the Cabinet on March 2,

2017, the minister said, “Like other political parties and the

parliament, the Army is also keen to bring FATA reforms.”

Qadir Baloch said he had never asked that military was against

the FATA reforms. He said he had only said that the military

wants main streaming of tribal areas before its merger.

He said the FATA Reforms Committee had visited all the seven

agencies and Frontier Regions and held consultation sessions with

the people of the area before giving shape to the reforms.

He said the deliberation took around one year and all stakeholders

were taken on board to reach any conclusion.

He said that viewpoint of political parties, business

community, Ulema and students from FATA were taken by the

FATA reforms committee. He said majority of them were in favour

of FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said all these recommendations about the reforms were shared

with media and parliamentarians. The Reforms Committee

had also received over 4,000 recommendations from tribal

peoples, he added.

He said all political parties were taken on board and

shared the recommendations with them.

He said the government was committed to implement FATA

reforms and there was no disagreement in that regard.

Senator from the FATA Hidayat Ullah said without repealing

Article 247, it would not be not justified to present FATA

Reforms bill in the parliament.

He said FCR had been ended. He said the people of the committee

were not aware of the custom and culture of the FATA.

The senator urged all the political parties to think about the

party line and give top priority to welfare of the FATA people.

Saleh Shah said they have reservations over FATA

reforms adding that they had repeatedly made requests to

include people from FATA into the committee.

He called for abolishing Article of 247 and then gave chance to the

tribal people whether they wanted a separate province or

merger into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Farhatullah Babar said the cabinet had approved the reforms on

March 2. Despite various reservations, all the political parties

welcomed the reforms.

He said all the political parties were much in favor to extend the

jurisdiction of high court and Supreme Court immediately with

introducing the FATA reforms in the parliament.

However, he criticized the government for delaying the FATA

Reforms bill and not allocating funds for it in the current budget.

Ilyas Bilour said it was a time to give their due rights to the tribal

people. Why the tribal people were being constantly ignored, he

questioned.

Sardar Azam Musa Khel said sense of deprivation of FATA should

be removed.

Sajjid Hussain Turi lauded the FATA Reforms committee for

preparing a comprehensive report. However, it should be

implemented immediately to address FATA people’s longstanding

issues.

He said share should also be given to FATA in National Finance

Commission besides bringing the FCR at par with the rest of the

country’s laws.

Usman Khan Kakar said the combination of members in FATA

Reforms were not balanced. All political parties were in favor to

Abolish century old FCR, he said.

He said FATA should be given its due share in NFC as per their

population.

Rehman Malik said the whole country should support the people

of FATA and they should decide which system they wanted.

Brig (Retd) John Kenneth Willaims said FATA should be merged with

KP.

Daud Achakzai said a meeting of the committee of the whole

should be convened so that proper suggestions should be given in

that regard.