Army, Rangers teams busy in clearing rain-affected in Karachi

RAWALPINDI, Sep 1 (APP): Pakistan Army and Pakistan
Rangers Sindh teams, with dewatering equipment, are busy
round-the-clock to assist civil administration in clearing
of areas, affected by the torrential rain.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR),
issued here on Sunday, so far various areas have been cleared
that include Liaqatabad No 10, Gharibabad underpass, Kabaili
Town Block 5, Petrol-pump Chorangi, Nauras Chorangi, Old
Golimar Chorangi, Nagin Chowrangi, and Power House Chorangi,
while areas regulated so far include Aurangi Nullah and Gujjar
Nullah.
Meanwhile, dewatering of Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad underpass,
Goli Mar Chorangi, North Karachi UC 13, Landikotal and Saadi Town
is in progress.
