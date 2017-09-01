Army, Rangers teams busy in clearing rain-affected in Karachi

RAWALPINDI, Sep 1 (APP): Pakistan Army and Pakistan

Rangers Sindh teams, with dewatering equipment, are busy

round-the-clock to assist civil administration in clearing

of areas, affected by the torrential rain.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR),

issued here on Sunday, so far various areas have been cleared

that include Liaqatabad No 10, Gharibabad underpass, Kabaili

Town Block 5, Petrol-pump Chorangi, Nauras Chorangi, Old

Golimar Chorangi, Nagin Chowrangi, and Power House Chorangi,

while areas regulated so far include Aurangi Nullah and Gujjar

Nullah.

Meanwhile, dewatering of Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad underpass,

Goli Mar Chorangi, North Karachi UC 13, Landikotal and Saadi Town

is in progress.