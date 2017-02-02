Army provide relief service in Leepa Bazar blaze incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Pakistan Army provided helicopter

service for relief operation in the Leepa Valley in Azad Kashmir, which had lost road link due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The relief service was provided in the area in connection

with accidental fire that broke out in Leepa Bazar, ostensibly due to short circuiting, Inter Services Public Relations said here on Thursday.

The fire soon engulfed the entire bazar, inflicting heavy material

losses to civil population in the area. Resultantly, 88 shops, 6 houses, 3 jeeps and a number of motorcycles were substantially damaged.

Pakistan Army troops along with civil administration quickly

responded to the catastrophe and not only brought the fire under control before dawn but also helped to prevent further loss of life and property.

A total of 150 soldiers participated in the relief and rescue

operations.