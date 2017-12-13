Army officer Abdul Moeed Shaheed laid to rest

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Pakistan Army Officer Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed was laid to rest with full

military honour at the Shuhada Qabristan (graveyard ) Cavalry Ground here on Wednesday.

The soldier embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in

North Wazirastan on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old martyr Moeed’s body was taken to his

native village in Burewala,Vehari,last night and brought to

Lahore where funeral prayers were offered earlier.

The funeral prayers were attended by Corps Commander

Lahore Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, DG Rangers Major General

Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan,Lahore Lord Mayor Mubashir Javaid,

Station Commander Navy SM Shehzad and several other civil,

police and military officers.The funeral was held with full military

honour at Ayub Staduim,here.