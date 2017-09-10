Army Museum Lahore opened for general public

RAWALPINDI, Sep 10 (APP): Army Museum Lahore Garrison, established

recently has been opened for the general public.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement

issued here on Sunday, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa

had inaugurated the newly-established museum a few days back.

The Army museum depicts history and heritage of Pakistan Movement,

rebirth of a nation, Quaid and armed forces, Pakistan’s war history including the fight

against terrorism, Shahuada Corner, Nishan-e-Haider gallery, life at the highest battle

field Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, nation-building

efforts and tribute to sacrifices of minorities.

The museum is a source of information and awareness about Pakistan’s

history.