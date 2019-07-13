Army, judiciary custodian of democracy, security: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Pakistan Army and Judiciary were custodians of democracy and security of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at the PR Headquarters, he said that judges were honest, respectful and truly professional people and they should not be made controversial by any party. He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz destroyed her party and no one would stand with her in the current video scandal.

To a question, he said that upcoming ninety days would be important in the national politics. He predicted that Senate chairman election would be very tough however, Sadiq Sanjrani once again would win it.