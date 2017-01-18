Army is prepared, capable to respond to respond all types of threats from across: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 18, (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday met Chief of
Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.
Security situation along the Line of Control and other
matters of mutual interest were discussed, Director General Inter
Services Public Relations Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet.
The COAS assured the Prime Minister that Pakistan Army was
fully prepared and capable to respond to all types of threat from
across.
The AJK Prime Minister thanked the COAS for Pakistan Army’s
contributions towards security and development in AJK, particularly
in the fields of education, health and communication infrastructure.
