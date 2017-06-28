Army is closely following sectarian, ethnic colour being given to recent spate of incidents: COAS

RAWALPINDI, June 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Army is closely following the

sectarian and ethnic colour being deliberately given to recent spate

of incidents in the country by hostile intelligence agencies and

sponsored anti state elements.

Having failed to divide us through terrorism, our enemy is now

trying to target and fragment us along sectarian or ethnic lines

which merits a unified national response, he said in a press release

issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

Ongoing malicious campaign of enemies of Pakistan which is

also unwittingly being spread on social media is highly regrettable

and we all need to be cognizant of it, the COAS said.

“For us every Shaheed / injured is equal, regardless of

sect/ethnicity and indeed is a great loss. “We all are Pakistanis

and Muslims who fully respect the religious rights of our Pakistani

minorities” the COAS said.

The COAS has interacted with religious clergy of all sects

over the last few days for their positive involvement in defeating

this ongoing sinister campaign. It is assured that those responsible

for Parachinar incidents shall be brought to law and victims will be

compensated without any discrimination.

“Alhamdulillah, We have brought security situation in the

country including FATA under control and shall not allow its regression

at any cost” the COAS added.