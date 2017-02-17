RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said
Pakistan Army had handed over a list of 76 terrorists to
Afghanistan, asking “to take immediate action/be handed over to
Pakistan.”
The DG ISPR, in a tweet said, Afghan embassy officials had
been called in the General Headquarters and given a list of 76
terrorists hiding in Afghanistan.
Army hands over list of 76 terrorists to Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services