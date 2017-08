Army extends full assistance to Karachi Admin to manage rain effects

RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): Karachi Administration requested

Pakistan Army for assistance in managing effects of torrential rain

in the city.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

statement issued here on Thursday, Army was extending full

assistance to Karachi Administration. Water extraction pumps were

immediately given by the Army.

The statement added that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had

directed provision of all-out assistance to the citizens.