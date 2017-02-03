RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP): Following directions by Chief of Army
Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a team of Pakistan Army divers had
been dispatched to Nankana Sahib for searching out the victims of the capsized boat near Nankana Sahib.
According to a tweet message by Director General Inter
Services Public Relations (ISPR), “COAS directs special search
efforts for victims of the capsized boat near Nankana Sahib. Army divers team have moved for the search operation.”
Army divers to search victims of Nankana Sahib boat incident
RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP): Following directions by Chief of Army