ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the security situation of the country including in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, western border and internal security issues.

The prime minister hailed the continued efforts of the Pakistan Army in defending the borders besides ensuring the internal security stability and facilitating the ongoing socioeconomic development.