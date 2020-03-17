Armed Forces’ medical facilities beefed up to meet any eventuality amid COVID-19: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):All medical facilities of the Armed Forces have been operationalised and geared up to meet any eventuality for dealing with the pandemic of COVID-19 or Coronavirus.

The decision was made as part of the national effort and in line with the decisions of National Security Committee taken on 13th March, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

COVID-19 testing labs were established at major military hospitals across the country and central testing lab at Armed Forces institute of Pathology( AFIP) , Rawalpindi. The COVID-19 help desk was also established at each military hospital for fast track handling.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully involved in assisting the government and provincial administrations to tackle the situation since the outbreak and duly vigilant of the developing situation post COVID-19.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed all Commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist civil administration for safety and well being of the people of Pakistan, it added.