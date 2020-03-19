Armed forces assisting civil administration to combat COVID-19: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were assisting the civil administration to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The armed forces were in action from the day one for implementing the decisions made by the National Security Committee and directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said briefing about the actions dispensed to control the coronavirus in the country,” he said while talking to the media at a distant interaction.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had instructed all the formations of Pakistan Army to reach out to the civil administration at district and tehsil levels in their respective domains to control the crisis. “The armed forces are utilizing all resources to cooperate with the local administration to counter the pandemic.”

Out of ten airports in the country, he said, three were operating at present including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports where the armed forces personnel were helping out passengers’ screening. From March 21 morning, Sialkot, Multan and Peshawar airports would also go operational, where the passengers’ inflow and outflow would be jointly monitored by the armed forces and civil administration personnel also.

The armed forces and civil administration were collectively engaged in screening, scanning, facilitation and shifting of suspect cases at all the entry points of the country, he added.

Under the National Support Effort, the ISPR chief said the armed forces had prepared a National Action Plan for healthcare keeping in view the increasing risk of coronavirus.

“All the medical facilities of the armed forces are being utilized for assistance and load management of coronavirus patients at the moment. The Pakistan Army is helping out the civil administration in the isolation centre set up at Karachi Expo Centre,” he added.

Moreover, he said, the army and the Rangers were also assisting in operating the health facilities at Sukkur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said the scientists under the armed forces were working to manufacture safety equipment, including masks.

The Pakistan Army, he said, was also assisting the civil administration in physical and information domains to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. “The physical domain involves collective efforts of institutions and public to work out for curbing the risk of virus and preventing from major loss.”

“While the information domain is the most critical field to address in a crisis. There is need to have credible and timely information in such emergency situations as it can help control panic,” he added.

He said the ISPR and the Information and Health ministries had collectively formed a Risk Communication Strategy aimed at leaving no communication void between the people and the institutions.

He stated that the strategy cardinal was to ensure easy access to information for the public and all sources available for the purpose would be employed. The individuals, families, community and community leaders and society as whole also had to come forward for educating and inform the common people on the coronavirus’ hazards and prevention.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said 67 percent population of the country lived in rural areas whereas 81 percent of the total populace were using mobile phones. Therefore, mobile companies had been engaged to send awareness messages and update them on the latest situation of the pandemic.

Regional languages could also be employed to run the awareness campaign more effectively, he added.

He said the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and FM radios were working extensively to raise awareness through broadcasting special programmes. Special content focusing preventive measures and guidelines on the coronavirus was also being developed for print, electronic and social media and outdoor awareness.

“The Pakistani media has played a responsible role in various crises faced by the country and is also doing its bit in the present one,” he mentioned.

He urged the opinion makers, public influencers, celebrities, academia and all other active notable members of the society to aware the masses on COVID-19.

The DG ISPR called for maintaining social distance and self-discipline to control the infectious disease. “Cleanliness is half of the faith, and the best weapon against the coronavirus. As our religion guides us, we need to ensure cleanliness and cautious attitude to the pandemic and at the same time seeking Divine help and courage to cope with the challenge.”