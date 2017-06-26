Armed forces alongside the nation have restored peace in country: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): On the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-

Fitr, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman,

Pakistan Air Force, visited an operational base of PAF and spent Eid

day with the personnel of Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief met the pilots, airmen, technicians and

civilians who were performing duties at the base and lauded their

exceptional level of motivation and thorough professionalism, says

a press release.

While talking to the PAF personnel, the Air Chief stated that

the brave armed forces alongside the nation have restored peace in

the country after lots of sacrifices and will not allow the enemies

to spoil it.

While talking about the prevalent security situation of the

country, he said that our neighbours should stop sponsoring

terrorism in Pakistan and lay more focus on combating terrorism in

their own countries.

He further said that the sovereignty of Pakistan is accorded

the highest priority and PAF would guard aerial frontiers of

Pakistan against any intrusions.

He said, “We have shown both capability and resolve to defend

country’s aerial frontiers and sovereignty.”

He further added, “we are a peace loving nation but if

subjected to any kind of misadventure, the adversary will have to

face a befitting response.”