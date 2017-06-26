Armed forces alongside the nation have restored peace in country: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): On the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-
Fitr, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman,
Pakistan Air Force, visited an operational base of PAF and spent Eid
day with the personnel of Pakistan Air Force.
The Air Chief met the pilots, airmen, technicians and
civilians who were performing duties at the base and lauded their
exceptional level of motivation and thorough professionalism, says
a press release.
While talking to the PAF personnel, the Air Chief stated that
the brave armed forces alongside the nation have restored peace in
the country after lots of sacrifices and will not allow the enemies
to spoil it.
While talking about the prevalent security situation of the
country, he said that our neighbours should stop sponsoring
terrorism in Pakistan and lay more focus on combating terrorism in
their own countries.
He further said that the sovereignty of Pakistan is accorded
the highest priority and PAF would guard aerial frontiers of
Pakistan against any intrusions.
He said, “We have shown both capability and resolve to defend
country’s aerial frontiers and sovereignty.”
He further added, “we are a peace loving nation but if
subjected to any kind of misadventure, the adversary will have to
face a befitting response.”