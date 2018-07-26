Arif Iqbal of PML-N wins PP-35 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Arif Iqbal has won election from Punjab constituency PP-35 Sialkot-I by securing 46,360.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Mirza Dilawar Baig stood second by securing 33,658 votes while an independent candidate Malik Ziafat Ali Awan grabbed third position by getting 20,477 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.06 %.