Arif Alvi to win with biggest majority: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcast, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday tweeted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) presidential candidate Arif Alvi was poised to win with biggest majority of recent political history.

He also expressed his surprise over the statement by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah.

He proposed that Aitazaz Ahsan should be requested to withdraw from presidential race, otherwise it would not make any difference.